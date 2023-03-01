DancegodLlyod’s former manager speaks on dancer’s breakaway from DWP

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Quables, the former manager of DanceGodLloyd, has touched on issues pertaining to the dancer’s exit from the Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy.



Earlier in 2022, news of the dancer’s exit from the camp took over social media, with netizens wondering what could inform such a decision.



His absence from the Global Citizens Concert, where the academy performed with Usher on stage somewhat validated the rumours.



Although one of the co-founders, Afrobeast earlier insisted during a series of interviews, that there was no bad blood between Dancegod and the team, this did not clear the doubts in the minds of netizens.



Afterward, social media witnessed a banter between Dancegod and his manager, Quables in which some allegations were raised.



However, this episode of Talkertainment hosts, Quables, a co-founder of the DWP Academy and DancegodLloyd’s former manager, as he opens up on what really ensued in their camp.



Speaking with the host, Elsie Lamar, Quables expressed that he is still in limbo and confused about the dancer’s reasons for abandoning his duties at the camp.



As part of the many things said, he recounted a number of ordeals he had faced in the quest to nurture Dancegod, who at that time had nothing.



Watch the video below







EB/DA