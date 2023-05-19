Dancegod Lloyd talks about dancing for Beyonce

Entertainment of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Dancegod Lloyd has revealed how he clinched the opportunity to dance for Beyonce.



Portions of the American music superstar's 2019 Already music video showed dance performances by Dancegod and his DWP crew.



On Accra100.5FM's midmorning Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, May 18, 2023, he told host Nana Romeo that he was astonished to hear the song and to know it featured Ghana's Dancehall star Shatta Wale.



Thrilled by the landmark collaboration, he exclaimed: "Wow! I have to jump on [perform with] it."



His desire to dance to the song, he revealed, was "because I'm from Ghana" and he was aware "Ghana will enjoy much attention" on account of the song.



Due to this realisation, he "jumped on the routine," seeing as "there was a challenge going on on social media."



Beaming, he recalled how social media users excitedly received his performance to the song from Beyonce's Grammy-nominated The Gift: The Lion King album.



"Within 20 minutes," he said, "I had like 30,000 views."



Thereafter, he "had a feeling" in his "heart, that they [Beyonce and co] would contact me... if only they [were] coming to Ghana."



True to his hunch, "after a few weeks," he got "a message from Beyonce's choreographer" JaQuel Knight.



Dancegod Lloyd said he later discovered Knight was "following" him on social media.



"Bro, this is lit. I'll make sure you're seen," he said, revealing JaQuel Knight's message to him.



Upon Knight forwarding the video to his team, and because they "loved it, the next minute," Lloyd said, "I [was] in the music video".



He said the shooting of the video "was amazing".



The unbelievable experience and "everything happened in a snap," he added.



Earlier, he said, Beyonce "shared my video on her [Instagram] story so people were texting me [saying]: 'This will happen'."



The American team "came to Ghana, they shot [the video], I put my people [DWP: Dance With A Purpose] on board – I didn't do it alone," he laughed contentedly, adding that he knew he "needed" his people.



Together, "we did it," he remarked.