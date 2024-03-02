Dancegod Lloyd, crew sued over GH₵30,000 contract breach

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Popular Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd and his 'Dance, Grow, and Live'crew have been sued by a talent management company for failing to honor the conditions of a GH₵30,000 contract.



According to the suit filed by Fulan-Turkso Enterprise at the Madina District Court, a contract was signed between the company and Dancegod on September 23, 2023, for the promotion of a song by Chilly Way, an artist under Fulan-Turkso, on the social media pages of the dance crew.



"The defendants, to the best of the plaintiff's mind, are dancers who promote music. Sometime on 23rd September 2023, the plaintiffs hired the services of the defendants to promote the music of an artist the plaintiff is managing on social media and traditional media. The plaintiff and the defendants signed a contract to that effect and consideration was given to the defendant. (Attached as Exhibit A is a copy of the contract)," portions of the summary of the plaintiff’s case read.



The plaintiff noted that the defendant failed to honour the agreement, which prompted an extension to the initially agreed date; however, the plaintiff once again failed to fulfil their obligation under the contract, leading to the filing of the suit.



As part of their demands, Fulan-Turkso is asking the court to order Dancegod Lloyd and his crew to refund the GH₵30,000 and also award special and general damages as well as costs, including legal fees, against the defendants.



