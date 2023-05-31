Dance challenges have become part and parcel of my songs – Mr. Drew

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mr. Drew has established that practicing dance challenges has become a part of his craft.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he said, “As for me I have always been for dance and I have always been championing dance challenges.



“When you observe carefully, you’ll realize that all the way from the Covid time, I started doing dance challenges with my younger brother,” he stated on Cape Coast-based Property FM.



He established that he forms a part of Ghanaian musicians whose craft is associated with dance, as a marketing tool.



“So as for me everyone knows that when Mr Drew drops a song a dance challenge will surely follow and I always love to attach dance to my music.



“If the song is danceable why not there is no problem so the dance challenge is ongoing and even today I posted one which is viral with the lookalikes so as for the dance definitely that’s what we do,” Mr Drew ended.