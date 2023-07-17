'Daddy duties’ as Shatta Wale finally reconnects with Majesty, bonds with his daughter

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

After a series of rants on being denied access to his son, Majesty, social media has finally witnessed Shatta Wale spending time with his little boy.



The dancehall artiste hosted Majesty, and his daughter, Cherissa, in his residence to give them a birthday treat and this has stirred reactions on social media.



The development was captured in a video making rounds on the internet, in which Shatta was also spotted addressing his kids.



Among his advice to his kids, he asked them to keep praying for him and their mothers.



He also offered them well wishes and went ahead to cut the cake he got for their birthday which fell in July.



However, netizens have expressed a sigh of relief that Shatta Wale has finally linked up with his son.



This comes after a series of complaints on being denied access to the boy, by his mother, Michy.



