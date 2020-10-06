Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daddy Lumba set to release the latest album

Renowned musician, Daddy Lumba

Renowned musician, Daddy Lumba's manager, Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi has hinted that his artiste is ready to give Ghanaians good highlife songs with his latest album.



According to Philip Kwabena Agyemang Appiah-Kubi, Daddy Lumba is currently putting some finishing touches to his latest album which seeks to re-establish his dominance in the music industry.



Speaking in an interview with Daily Guide, the manager said: “When you listen to the songs in the album, you will feel the richness of his instrument and you get the feeling as though you were listening to him perform live on stage.”



He adds that venue and date for the launch will be announced soon.



Daddy Lumba is an award-winning artiste who has released over 33 albums which include 'Aben wo ha', 'Awusuo', 'Obi Ate Me Su Buo', 'Sika Asem', 'Yen Tie Obiaa' among others.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.