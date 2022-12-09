Daddy Lumba's Facebook post described as a clap-back at Ghanaian businessman

Entertainment of Friday, 9 December 2022

Social media users have described a recent Facebook post made by legendary Ghanaian Highlife singer, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, better known as Daddy Lumba as a subtle clap back at businessman, Mr Manfred following his accusations against the singer and songwriter.



As earlier reported, the CEO of Joy Industries Limited in a viral video requested that Daddy Lumba returns a customized vehicle he gave him years ago adding that the musician owes him some money.



Mr Manfred described artistes who once benefited financially from his company as ingrates adding that most of them have turned their backs on him.



Mr Manfred singled out Daddy Lumba among the many and he failed to honour an agreement they once had.



“Even Daddy Lumba owes us. The money we gave Daddy Lumba and also customized a Tundra for him. Tell him to return our car. He had shows at which he was supposed to perform but failed to do so, not even half the show. Our money and car are with him. Today, they have turned their backs on us,” said Mr Manfred.



Although Daddy Lumba is yet to officially respond to the allegations levelled against him, a Facebook post dated December 8, has caught the attention of many.



"Ofon Na Edi Asɛm Fo" the singer wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.



The Twi phrase translates in English as "fools spew gibberish"



Earlier this week, Daddy Lumba announced that he was preparing to release a Christmas song. It is however not certain whether or not his latest post is actually the song title or a missile fired at his accuser.



