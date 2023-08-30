Daddy Lumba paid more than I charged after working with him - Kaywa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa, has opened up about his experience working with iconic singer Daddy Lumba.



In an interview with Hammer of Kumasi-based Pure FM on June 8, 2023, Kaywa shared his admiration for Daddy Lumba and disclosed an unexpected display of generosity from the legendary musician.



According to him, he had the honor of producing two highly acclaimed albums for Daddy Lumba: "Aware Pa Ye Anibre" in 2009 and "Ko Hye Po" in 2011.



In the interview, Kaywa spoke fondly of his time collaborating with Daddy Lumba and acknowledged the significant impact it had on his growth as a music producer.



He stated “You know working with Lumba, I mean in and out of the studios. Let me say in the studio, he respects you so much to give you what he believes can take you to the next level…Lumba will give you the liberty and the respect.



"He will suggest things, but at the end of the day, your final say is what he is looking out for, he doesn’t impose.



“I remember I charged him some amount of money but after he paid me the agreed sum, he brought me an amount which was more than what I took, he drove to Tema and took me to his car boot and the money that he gave me was bigger than the entire production.”







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

