Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Daddy Lumba Management

Daddy Lumba out with crisp visuals for hit single 'Ofon Na Edi Asem Fon'

Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba play videoGhanaian musician, Daddy Lumba

Still going strong after over 35 years in the Ghanaian music space, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba has blessed the world with yet another hit audiovisual for; 'Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo'.

DL, as he is affectionately called by fans, disrupted the entire trajectory of the music radar in December 2022 with his trademark Highlife tune enshrined with stray bullets and lyrical shots fired at whomever it may concern.

After generating much buzz after its release, Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo, which translates to mean, 'fools spew gibberish' has finally been gifted with clear-cut visuals that compliment the already viral song.

The classic Daddy Lumba song touches on the fact that people who respect themselves ought not to get down to the level of pigs and dabble in the mud with them over trivial matters.

It has the trending comic actor, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi aka Akaebenezer, Dr. Likee featured as Ofon in a captivating storyline in which he outsmarts Don a role played by Daddy Lumba.

Ofon is depicted to be a business partner of Don who wastes Don’s investments on women and parties in the Playboy mansion till the moment he is figured out, grabbed in a car and brought before Don who unleashes vengeance and the necessary consequences.

The visuals are laced with thick vixens, plush mansions, and luxury cars that accentuate the legendary status of Daddy Lumba in a 4k cinematic experience directed by Yaw Skyface.

Feast your eyes and inhale pure musical brilliance, creativity, and artistic direction enshrined in one name; the man, the myth, and the legend – Daddy Lumba!

Produced by the veteran sound engineer Kweku Mensah, the classic Highlife tune will get your toes tapping and body moving to the groove in no time.

Watch Daddy Lumba's Ofon Na Edi Asem Fon video below:

