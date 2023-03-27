Daddy Lumba details how he met his first love who sadly died

Entertainment of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daddy Lumba has attributed his success story to his first love, Theresa Abebrese, a young woman who fed and supported him financially to travel from Ghana to Germany after completing school.



The young lovers who meet in school never got married but shared a bond that can never be broken, according to celebrated singer and songwriter, Daddy Lumba.



On the account of Lumba, his dearest Theresa, who was equally a brilliant student like him was the talk of the town back in school.



He didn't believe the rumour of Theresa having an eye for him until she made the first move through a note she placed in young Lumba's book.



Daddy Lumba revisited his love story in a video shared on his YouTube channel where he broke down the lyrics of one of his popular songs 'Theresa' dedicated to his first love.



"I wouldn't have been this great if not for Theresa...as humans, we often forget those who assisted us... she is late, I wish she had lived long for me to appreciate her...those who knew her can testify of her beauty and her good behaviour. Nana Konadu was one of a kind...she was my first love. In 1993, she was a business student and I was an Arts student. She appreciated the effort I put into my education," he narrated.



Lumba added: "Between 1983 and 1984, there was a serious famine but anytime Theresa came to visit she brought bags of rice, sugar and sardines. She feed me back in school, I will never meet someone like her."



Theresa was named as the person who encouraged the legendary Highlife musician to travel outside Ghana to seek greener pastures. This birth some of Lumba's classic tunes as a foreigner in another man's land.



Eulogizing Theresa, Lumba detailed how his lover organized assisted in organizing a befitting burial for his late mother. She single-handedly feed a large number of sympathizers who attended the funeral and performed traditional rites.



Theresa Abebrese also known as Nana Konadu passed away in 2017 after a short illness at 53 years.





















