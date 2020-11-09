Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Daakyehene wins RTP Best Male Akan Newscaster Award

Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Power FM’s Head of News

Power FM’s Head of News, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, was on Saturday night adjudged the best male Akan newscaster at the just ended Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards.



At the event at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, controversial radio host, Salifu Mugabe Maase also won, for the second time, the RTP best Radio Talkshow Host of the year award.



The event which took place at the Kempinski Hotel saw other top journalists and broadcasters win some awards for their outstanding performance in the year under review.



Before the award, Mr Ofosu Agyeman had been nominated in the same category in 2018 when he joined Power FM.



Ofosu Agyeman was outstanding in his line of duty, covering high profile cases in court coupled with anchoring Power FM’s major news bulletin.



During the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, Daakyehene toured most parts of the country to bring to listeners efforts made by the government and waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited to curb the spread of the virus.



He covered the disinfection of hospitals, markets, schools and various public places from Accra to Bolgatanga at the peril of his life.



To him, journalism is a calling and he is here to serve Ghana through accurate reportage that brings development.



Call it development journalism and you won’t be far from what Daakyehene does on radio.



Daakyehene, a clergyman, sees the award as “wake-up call” and has pledged to serve his country as far as he has life.

