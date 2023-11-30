Da Trust: Nigerian artiste shares insight into his soon-to-released EP titled 'Infinity'

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned Nigerian artist, Da Trust is about to release his highly anticipated EP titled 'Infinity'. The project holds a profound significance for the musician, as it chronicles his personal journey and showcases his unwavering determination to uplift his family.



Born in Yola, Adamawa state, Nigeria in 1995, Da Trust faced a tragic loss at a young age when his father passed away. This devastating event not only left his family in a state of despair but also subjected them to a life devoid of assistance or sympathy from others. Despite the hardships they encountered, Da Trust made a promise to himself that he would be the beacon of hope for his loved ones, wiping away their tears and elevating their circumstances.



With an unwavering resolve to bring about change, Da Trust embarked on a courageous journey, leaving behind everything he knew and loved. He found himself in a foreign land, Accra, Ghana, where he knew no one and had no place to call home. The streets became his accommodation, and he relied solely on his faith in God and his own perseverance to chart a new course for himself and his family.



As Da Trust's talent began to blossom, so did his conviction that his blessings were boundless. The EP is also a declaration, a testament, and an anthem for those who dare to dream big and challenge the status quo. Da Trust's unwavering faith in the infinite potential within him is an invitation for all to embrace their own greatness and strive tirelessly towards their goals.



As the world eagerly awaits the release of this remarkable EP, Da Trust's message of hope, resilience, and determination continues to inspire countless individuals. His story serves as a reminder that our circumstances do not define us; it is the choices we make in the face of adversity that shape our destinies.



Infinity is more than just an EP; it is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human soul and the power of music to heal, inspire, and transform lives. Da Trust's journey is one of triumph, and through his music, he invites us all to embark on our own journey towards infinity.