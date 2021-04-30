DKB reports Akuapem Poloo to the police for 'degrading' his name

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Presenter and comedienne, Derick Kobina Bonney, known in showbiz as DKB has reported actress Akuapem Poloo to the Ghana Police Service for "making degrading allegations against him on social media."



"On Thursday 29th April at 10:08am, I received a call to check out my name being tarnished on social media by Akuapem Poloo (Rosemond Brown).



"I duly went onlive to find her making degrading allegations against me that I had hoarded a 4,000 (four thousand ghana cedis) meant for her, sent by one Mama Alice.



"I haven't received any 4,000 cedis and I don't know any Mama Alice. I find these very false allegations that have caused me a lot of humiliation, disgrace and undermining of my integrity," DKB wrote in his statement sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.



Reacting to the development on his Facebook page, the comic actor wowed he will do everything in his capacity to get Akuapem Poloo punished for defamation.



"You can either be ungrateful or a defamer but you decided to be the 2. I swear on every sweat, blood and insults I've received, the extent to which I went to support is the same extent I'll go to drag you over this," he avered.



