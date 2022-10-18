DKB goes 'hard' on Shatta Wale for failing to invite him to his party

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Shatta Wale invited friends and family to his party inside his newly acquired glass house but left our comedian DKB.



DKB on Tuesday morning took to his Twitter page to question the dancehall musician on why his name wasn't included in the guest list despite their bond.



The comedian added that he was among the first to know about Shatta's mansion.



It, therefore, did not sit well with him as to why he wasn't invited to Monday's party that had in attendance rapper Medikal and a host of others.



"Herh @shattawalegh so you called me for us to talk and celebrate your new glass house, but as you're hosting your birthday party there, you forgot to invite your own brother! No problem, your face like fish," DKB teased.



Meanwhile, the comedian was among the thousands of fans who celebrated Shatta Wale on his birthday, October 17.



His message to Shatta read: "Happy birthday, blood. You are the gift of God #giftofgod."



Herh @shattawalegh so you called me for us to talk and celebrate your new glass house but as you're hosting your birthday party there you forgot to invite your own brother!



No problem, your face like fish. ???? ???? ???? — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) October 18, 2022

OPD/BOG