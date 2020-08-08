Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

DKB gives fans heart attack as he comments on Tracey Boakye and Mzbel’s beef in video

Award winning comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, known widely as DKB, has comically reacted to the trending beef between actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel.



The popular comedian, in a self-recorded video, depicted the posture of one who was going to reprimand his female counterparts following their clash on social media.



The video opened with the comedian looking very peeved and about to address the trending beef.



He, however, just mentioned the names of the duo who were reported to be in a beef with each other because of a man and took a pause.



He later stretched and said it was as if he was tired and grabbed cotton buds and used it in his ears.



While enjoying the move, he added that if his fans were waiting for him to continue what he was saying, they were going to wait forever.



This caused many of his followers who were eager to hear what he had to say on the matter, had no option than to burst out laughing.



Tracey Boakye and Mzbel were literally at each other’s doorsteps as they threw accusations and counter-accusations into the air.



It was reported that the duo was in a social media war following the fact that it had come to their notice that they were both dating the same man.



