DKB blasts Ghanaian YouTube star Nicole Thea who died together with her unborn baby

Popular Ghanaian comedian Derick Kobina Bonney, famed as DKB, has taken a swipe at the late UK-based YouTube and IG dance star Nicole Thea who died alongside her unborn baby.



According to DKB, Nicole’s death should serve as a lesson to other young ladies who are in the habit of flaunting their pregnancies and baby bumps even before they deliver.



DKB took to his Twitter account to retweet a message of condolence to the late Nicole and sounded a word of caution to women in general.



He wrote: “You display your pregnancy so much, you think principalities and witches would not attack you? RIP dear other girls learn your lesson. There are spiritual forces roaming and looking for victims”.



DKB’s comments come on the back of Nicole Thea’s death after the star dancer flaunted her pregnancy photos on social media and was seen dancing with her boyfriend, Boga.



