DJ’s should be more confident - DJ Spinall advises

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Oluseye Desmond Sodamola professionally known as DJ Spinall has advised colleague DJs to believe more in themselves.



According to him, self-confidence is one of the most important elements anyone needs to grow including DJs.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show he said, “DJs should have confidence in themselves. Don’t let anyone tell you as a DJ cannot do this or that because all those words just keep you in a box and prevent you from growing”.



He furthered that DJs should put more work into what they do. “It takes extremely hard work for some of the things that we’re doing today to get to where they are. So don’t sleep on your craft”.



DJ Spinall encouraged his fellow DJs to always believe in themselves. He believes self-confidence goes a long way in every craft including being a DJ. “And always remember to put God first. Don’t think because we’re doing music business we don’t need God until Sunday. We need God every day”.