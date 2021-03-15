Music of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: DJ Sly updates

DJ Sly, Fameye drop new jam titled 'strategy'

play videoDJ Sly and Fameye's new jam is titled 'strategy'

Prolific Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Sly teams up with Ghanaian vocalist, Fameye on his new song, ‘Strategy’.



The low-tempo afro-fusion song is off his forthcoming album titled 'The Persistent’.



According to DJ Sly, ‘Strategy’ talks more about life and how we live it.



He is of the view that: “In this life, everyone has a strategy of living his/her life. Someone might be well -to do in society but would decide not to be a flashy person.



Simply because of where the person is coming from can influence the lifestyle. Likewise, someone might also not be rich but will always be flashy everywhere to create a certain impression.”



Kindly stream and Download DJ Sly ‘Strategy’ below. Enjoy!





