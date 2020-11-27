Entertainment of Friday, 27 November 2020

DJ Premier joins Media General

Renowned radio presenter and disc jockey, DJ Premier heads to Media General having been offered a deal by the media conglomerate, GhanaWeb has learnt.



Sources say the on-air personality with vast experience in broadcasting and event organising has concluded negotiations with the Kanda-based media organisation and is set to play a pivotal role at subsidiaries Onua FM and Onua TV.



It is however unclear which program he would be hosting and producing.



Media General, sources say, will outdoor its newest addition to the brand first week in December.



Bismark Boachie as the popular figure is known in real life quit Accra FM in April 2019, almost three years after working with Class Media Group.



Before his exit, he was the host of Entertainment Capital, a show which put spotlight on arts and entertainment-related issues; served as the backup host for the station’s mid-morning show, and was also the Head of Events for the media house.



He later became a pundit on Hitz FM's morning show Daybreak Hitz as he contributed to discussions about the industry with the aim of shaping narratives.



"I’m going to miss Hitz FM listeners. Hitz FM has been my home…,” Premier said on Friday's edition of the show while expressing utmost gratitude to host Andy Dosty, Programs Manager Okraku Mantey, and other personalities – a message that clearly showed he was bidding the team farewell to embrace the new challenge.



“At a point, I said I won’t do the media job anymore but Okraku Mantey pulled me… I hanged my boot but I have to go back for it again,” he added.



DJ Premier has worked with Focus FM (KNUST), Fox FM, and Metro FM all in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

