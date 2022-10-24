DJ Pizaro set to rock Afrochella SA

Entertainment of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: Okpoti Evans

One of Ghana’s hottest disc jockeys, DJ Pizaro’s meteoric rise in the industry continues as he is set to headline the maiden Afrochella South African concert.



Slated for October 30th in Johannesburg, this rave will be arguably the biggest party that has rocked the rainbow nation this year.



DJ Pizaro will be representing Ghana alongside Stonebwoy, Gyakie among others.



DJ Pizaro said “I got this opportunity to play at Afrochella base on my talents and experience as a DJ and the work I have been doing for the past years.



“Patrons should expect the best of performances from myself and the Ghanaian acts on the bill (Stonebowy and Gyakie). As a DJ, South African music has been my biggest influence, playing there for the first time is a dream come true and I’ll use this opportunity to showcase my talent and love for African music.”



Having been in the industry for a while, DJ Pizaro has performed in a number of events this year including NFL Africa in Ghana, Global Citizen After Party, Global Citizen Dinner Party, Afrochella & La Sunday Party in Ivory Coast, Amapiano N Brunch among others.



“Road to Afrochella,” is an experiential popup activation designed to introduce and highlight Afrochella to the Sub-Saharan market, kicking off in Johannesburg at Altitude Beach.



Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent’s many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs. This year, Afrochella’s theme is “AfroFuturism,” a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.



The Road to Afrochella event will also feature some of the hottest African Afrobeat and Amapiano stars including Focalistic, Young Stunna, and Nirvana Nokwe.



His inclusion on the prestigious line-up comes off the back of his hardwork and his dedication to his craft which has made him one of the most sorts after DJs in the country.



DJ Pizaro can be found at Kozo Restaurant on Friday and Sunday nights and at Front Back on Saturday nights and he has released a couple of mix cds.