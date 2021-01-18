Entertainment of Monday, 18 January 2021

'DJ' Otokunor trolled on social media for wearing kaftan and sneakers

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself in a kaftan and a pair of sneakers.



Otokunor, on Sunday, shared the photo with a call on people to show gratitude to God.



“Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon, let’s give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom,” he posted.



Draped in a wine kaftan and pair of Airforce sneakers to match, Otokunor’s photo has gone viral on social media.



Some social media users are having a field day with the pictures as they make fun of Peter Boamah Otokunor.



Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon lets give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom. pic.twitter.com/oWc1hSlcX4 — Peter Boama Otokunor (@potokunor) January 17, 2021

Nobody adviced him before he twote anaaaa sakof twitter streets de33 pic.twitter.com/NECuomQFGX — mash_k3 (@nhw3hw3nim) January 17, 2021

Kaftan on Airforce??? DJ ahba! Nka hy3 slippers koraaaa — Pablo Escoba (@Escoba07) January 17, 2021

Adey weak kyeres3 Dj sem naaa nti he doesn’t have time to dress well mpo eeiii https://t.co/xHFbCOobI2 — abo)den_Ba (@Michael50444) January 17, 2021

u think dressing like this will make ndc win the court case. YOUR TEETH LIKE SILVER SHINE. — Ato Kwamena Mensah (@AtoKwamenaMens4) January 17, 2021

If King promise see you, he go vex.. you tryna to overtake him with the camboo thing ???? — 2Legit2quit (@Inkredible_B) January 17, 2021