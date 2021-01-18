'DJ' Otokunor trolled on social media for wearing kaftan and sneakers

Entertainment of Monday, 18 January 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself in a kaftan and a pair of sneakers.
Otokunor, on Sunday, shared the photo with a call on people to show gratitude to God.
“Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon, let’s give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom,” he posted.
Draped in a wine kaftan and pair of Airforce sneakers to match, Otokunor’s photo has gone viral on social media.
Some social media users are having a field day with the pictures as they make fun of Peter Boamah Otokunor.
See below his picture:
Below are some posts
Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon lets give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom. pic.twitter.com/oWc1hSlcX4— Peter Boama Otokunor (@potokunor) January 17, 2021
Nobody adviced him before he twote anaaaa sakof twitter streets de33 pic.twitter.com/NECuomQFGX— mash_k3 (@nhw3hw3nim) January 17, 2021
Kaftan on Airforce??? DJ ahba! Nka hy3 slippers koraaaa— Pablo Escoba (@Escoba07) January 17, 2021
Adey weak kyeres3 Dj sem naaa nti he doesn’t have time to dress well mpo eeiii https://t.co/xHFbCOobI2— abo)den_Ba (@Michael50444) January 17, 2021
u think dressing like this will make ndc win the court case. YOUR TEETH LIKE SILVER SHINE.— Ato Kwamena Mensah (@AtoKwamenaMens4) January 17, 2021
If King promise see you, he go vex.. you tryna to overtake him with the camboo thing ????— 2Legit2quit (@Inkredible_B) January 17, 2021