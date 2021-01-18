You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 18Article 1157258

'DJ' Otokunor trolled on social media for wearing kaftan and sneakers

Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself in a kaftan and a pair of sneakers.

Otokunor, on Sunday, shared the photo with a call on people to show gratitude to God.

“Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon, let’s give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom,” he posted.

Draped in a wine kaftan and pair of Airforce sneakers to match, Otokunor’s photo has gone viral on social media.

Some social media users are having a field day with the pictures as they make fun of Peter Boamah Otokunor.

