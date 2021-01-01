You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 01Article 1145075

Music of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: djmularh.com

DJ Mularh kicks off 2021 with Shatta Wale, drops All Out Mixtape

DJ Mularh kicks off 2021 with Shatta Wale, drops All Out Mixtape Having ended the previous year on a high note with two back-to-back mixtapes, prolific Ghanaian DJ, Kwame Theo Mularh has hit the ground running by releasing another promising mixtape on the first day of 2021.

The All-Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh features songs by Africa’s finest dancehall king and Ghana’s own Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale, a trailblazer of the dancehall genre on the African continent has seen his exploits and popularity soar in 2020 having released several hit songs and featured on some major international projects in 2020.

DJ Mularh on the All-Out Mixtape creates a vivid review of Shatta Wale’s career with focus on his works in the recent year.

Check out the All-Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh below:

PLAYLIST

1.SHATTA WALE-BOOK OF PSALMS

2.SHATTA WALE – SLEEPLESS NIGHT

3.SHATTA WALE – APPLE JUICE

4.SHATTA WALE – FUTURE DOLLAR

5.SHATTA WALE – REALEST THING

6.SHATTA WALE FT CAPTAN – KIMBERLY

7.SHATTA WALE – DREAM

8.SHATTA WALE – TOO UGLY

9.SHATTA WALE – MANNEQUIN

10.SHATTA WALE – DESTINY

11.SHATTA WALE – CHOPPINGS

12.SHATTA WALE – FVCK SARS

13.SHATTA WALE – TOP SPEED

14.SHATTA WALE – LITTLE TIP

15.SHATTA WALE – HAJIA BINTU FT CAPTAN X ARA B

16.SHATTA WALE – MISS MONEY FT MEDIKAL

17.SHATTA WALE – AZAA FT Y PEE

18.SHATTA WALE – DIFFERENT STAR

19.SHATTA WALE – SO LONG

20.SHATTA WALE – TOMORROW SUCCESS

21.SHATTA WALE – STAY KOOL

22.SHATTA WALE – SHURU

23.SHATTA WALE – STARS & SPACE

24.SHATTA WALE – KILL & GONE

25.SHATTA WALE – LYRICAL TATTOO

26.SHATTA WALE – STREET NIGGA

27.SHATTA WALE – FAPIMSO

28.SHATTA WALE – FAN FOOL

29.SHATTA WALE – STINKY MOUTH

30.SHATTA WALE – AMA RITA

31.SHATTA WALE – SWEET PALAVA

32.SHATTA WALE – DEALER POWER

33.SHATTA WALE – ALIEN

34.SHATTA WALE – KUMERICA 35.SHATTA WALE – AHODWO LAS VEGAS FT KUMERICA ALL STARS

Stream the All Out Mixtape below:

