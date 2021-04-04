DJ Mularh celebrates Medikal with 'El Chairmano Mixtape'

Music of Sunday, 4 April 2021

From his days as a young protege of his godfather and label boss, AMG Medikal has asserted himself as standard-bearer on the Ghanaian rap scene.



He rightly proved his claim between a space of two years by winning the rapper of the year at the 2019 and 2021 editions of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the 3 Music Awards respectively after years of being in the rap battlefield.



His latest body of work is a five-track EP that features Ghanaian dancehall giant Shatta Wale and reigning VGMA artist of the year Kuami Eugene.



At the back of his achievements and current occupancy in the rap industry, yours truly Kwame Theo Mularh has dropped the El Chairmano Mixtape to celebrate Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in the entertainment industry as AMG Medikal.



The name of the mixtape comes from the rapper's newfound name.



With several hit mixtapes to his credit, DJ Mularh through the El Chairmano Mixtape establishes a strong connection between his prowess as a DJ and the multiple award-winning AMG Medikal who has 5 studio albums to his credit; Medikation (2013), Disturbation (2017), The Plug EP(2019) and Island (2020), Amazing Grace(2021).



