Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DJ Mensah wades into ‘Sarkodie-Bob Marley’ feature brouhaha

Sarkodie’s official Disc Jockey (DJ), DJ Mensah, has shared his thoughts on issues surrounding the release of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir it Up’ which features the rapper.

The song, since its release on January 20, 2023, had received countless reactions including wild criticisms from the likes of Black Rasta,Yaa Pono, and many others.

Not forgetting some panelists on various media platforms who have slammed the rapper for what they have termed as ‘delivering poorly’ on the song.

But DJ Mensah, who had remained silent since the development has finally shared his ‘two cents’ on the subject.

Using the hashtag #WhyTheHateThough, DJ Mensah wondered why Ghanaians have failed to appreciate and celebrate such a great feat.

Bemoaning the ‘Pull Him Down’ syndrome which according to him is fast destroying the industry, DJ Mensah tweeted;

“How do you sleep at night after speaking ill of others? Just because you have a microphone in front of you doesn’t mean you have to tear down a project that should be celebrated. Have you considered the reason behind the Bob Marley project being in Ghana and not elsewhere? And why a Ghanaian artist was chosen to start the project? Let’s explore the significance and celebrate diversity.”

Meanwhile, Bob Marley and The Wailers’ ‘Stir it Up’ which features Sarkodie is currently the number 1 trending on YouTube for music.



