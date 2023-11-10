DJ Mensah reveals 'that one thing' he doesn't like about Sarkodie

Entertainment of Friday, 10 November 2023

Popular disc jockey and personal DJ for Sarkodie, DJ Mensah, has opened up about something that bugs him when working with the award-winning rapper.



In a Q&A chat with 3Music TV, DJ Mensah, when asked about what he doesn't like about Sarkodie, playfully labeled the rapper as a "comedian" and a "teaser."



"He likes to tease; he likes teasing a lot," said DJ Mensah. "That guy is a comedian. Most of you don’t see that part of him. When you're with him, it’s a different story. He’ll be teasing you the whole time. That's the part I don’t like about him.



DJ Mensah was quick to highlight the positive side of working with Sarkodie. He expressed that it's enjoyable, emphasizing Sarkodie's professionalism.



"It’s fun, he is a professional. He is very professional when it comes to his timing and everything, I learn a lot from him," DJ Mensah added.



DJ Mensah has been an integral part of Sarkodie's musical journey, serving as the rapper's artiste DJ for several years. Throughout their enduring collaboration, DJ Mensah has not only contributed to the music scene but has also been a constant presence on Sarkodie's tours, adding his unique touch to the live performances.





