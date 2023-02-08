DJ Khaled: I 'love' Tems, I'd want to 'do something special' with her

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

American Hiphop superstar DJ Khaled has revealed his earnest desire to work with Nigeria's Tems.



Khaled said this to a media personality while on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, February 5, 2023.



The record producer and disk jockey was asked who he would like to work with currently.



Having mentioned legendary rapper Andre 3000, the music mogul quickly and ecstatically added: "I want to work with Tems. I want to do something special with her. I really want to work her. I love her. I love her energy. I love what she’s about. I love her music and I love how pure and real she is.”



He met Tems thereafter and jabbered in excitement.



"Yo, I’m your biggest fan. I don’t know if you know it," DJ Khaled said holding Tems' hands and taking a bow. "No, really," he stressed and informed the star singer that he had just spent "20 minutes straight" talking about her in an interview.



After telling her, "I love you," he asked for a hug. That done, he exclaimed to Billboard on the red carpet that: "I just met Tems. She's my favourite. She’s amazing.”



Tems was featured on fellow Nigerian Wizkid's 'Essence'. The remix featuring Justin Bieber won the Best Collaboration trophy at the 2022 BET Awards to become the first African song to win in a major category at the BETs.



In October 2022, Rihanna praised Tems for her writing skills on her comeback piece for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack; 'Lift Me Up'.



On Sunday, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA, she became the first Nigerian female musician to win a Grammy when 'Wait For U' on which she and Drake were featured by Future was declared the winner for the Best Melodic Rap Performance award.