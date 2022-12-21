DJ JaySmoke crowned Gospel DJ of the Year

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

At the 2022 Praise Achievement Awards, Justin Agyei Mensah, popularly known as DJ JaySmoke, was crowned "Best Urban DJ of the Year".



The awards ceremony held on December 18, 2022 to honour Ghanaian gospel performers and industry stakeholders, saw Jay Smoke emerging as champion in the Urban DJ of the Year category.



The repjesus.com boss, after winning his award, revealed in an Instagram post how his passion for urban gospel music was inspired by secular music in some way.



He also disclosed that he has dedicated his life to producing urban gospel music to set many people free from the shackles of secular music.



Read his full statement below:



“The first time I heard Urban Gospel music was when my big brother brought me a CD by Gospel Gangsters titled I can see clearly now. I fell in love instantly and it was like bondage had been lifted from me. I was free. My chains are broken and no longer a slave to secular, ungodly music.



“The Lord told me that there were many kids who are also in that same bondage as I was and they need to hear such music to free them. So I made it my goal to share Urban Gospel with as many as I could find. 20+ years later, look at what God done did yooooo.



“This one goes out to every single person who has ever liked, downloaded, streamed, commented, shared an Urban Gospel song or attended an Urban Gospel event. For all the emcees doing their most putting out good Urban Gospel content. To the bloggers. To the organizers.



“To the stakeholders who make it possible for us to come into your homes every day/week/month/year. Thank you for your support. God Bless Our Hustles. Urban Gospel is the future,” he shared.





