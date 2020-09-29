Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

DJ Cuppy takes Stonebwoy for a ride in her new Ferrari

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy and Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy

Since DJ Cuppy shut down the internet with her tweet about her father Femi Otedola bought three Ferrari’s for herself and her siblings.



The musician and DJ have since been hitting the streets of London with her new ride.



On Monday, September 28, 2020, Stonebwoy enjoyed a ride in DJ Cuppy’s brand new Ferrari as the two were seen cruising in town.



The two musicians who have a song together called “Karma” were jamming to the song while having a good time in the car.



According to Stonebwoy who is in London to shoot the visuals for “Karma” with DJ Cuppy, they were driving to go get a hair cut.



See post below:





