DJ Cuppy shows off father’s latest plush vehicles in Monaco, netizens react

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Otedola has shown off her father's latest expensive automobiles, a Rolls Royce, and an Aston Martin, in Monaco.



The disc jockey undoubtedly lives a luxurious lifestyle and enjoys the wealth bestowed upon her by her father.



This time around, she flaunted her father’s latest acquisitions, a Rolls Royce and an Aston Martin Superleggera, on her Instagram story on a recent trip to the Western European country amidst scores of reactions.



Apparently, these opulent vehicles are presently on display at her father’s home and she seized the right opportunity to flaunt it.



In her social media post, Cuppy also expressed that her father is yet to set eyes on his new car, adding that she is only assisting by inspecting it.



“@femiotedola hasn’t seen his latest toy in Monaco so I went to check it out for him! Which one to drive today? The Aston it is!” she wrote.







