DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan Taylor reconciles with former girlfriend

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

British boxer Ryan Taylor’s reconciliation with his ex-girlfriend, Fiona, just weeks after breaking up with his fiancee, Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly called DJ Cuppy, or simply Cuppy, has sparked reactions online.



In a now-deleted post on his Instagram page and story, the boxer shared a photo of himself and a lady, whose identity internet sleuths deduced to be Fiona.



Ryan can be seen in the photo holding the lady’s hand as they ride in his car together.



Captioning the photo, Ryan thanked God for everything: "You do it good. But I do it better. Thank God for everything,” he wrote.



See some reactions:



@Mheenarh: “He just used Cuppy for PR, this lady was never his ex.”



@Lexion: “Dey were never separated but gave space to use Cuppy for fame and they got what they wanted. They saw that @cuppymusic was desperate.”



@StechalUnique: “He got with Cuppy because he knew she will make him very relevant and give him some fame.”



@GlamByannie: “I doubt his ex truly left the picture.”



@ChurchoftheFree: “Desperation almost always leads to humiliation. Ladies learn from Cuppy.”



@OnyinyechiFavour: “They never broke up in the first place, they used Cuppy. Btw Cuppy is more beautiful than her.”



@DoyouknowChioma: “She’s obviously more into him than he is with her. Cause no man should act that way publicly and you still take him back.”



@JacynTambachu: “Cuppy was so desperate for marriage even with all the signs. She saw and knew the guy was for the streets but still went ahead.”