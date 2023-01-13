You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 13Article 1694849

Source: mynigeria.com

DJ Cuppy replies netizen who called her stingy

Nigerian musician, DJ Cuppy Nigerian musician, DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, a socialite and popular daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, has been called 'stingy' by a follower.

The netizen dropped the unpleasant comment under the post of the Disc Jockey.

He wrote: "How far stingy Cuppy".

Cuppy did not take the comment lightly as she also berated the follower for being an entitled person.

Responding, she quoted the follower's tweet and wrote: "How far entitled Babatunde."

See their exchange below:



