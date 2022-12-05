DJ Cuppy makes first-ever post on her fiance Ryan Taylor

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian singer and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is madly in love and she can't hide it.



The daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola got proposed to by British boxer, Ryan Taylor in November this year.



The two had kept their relationship private until the big announcement. To many, Cuppy was still single after making several posts about being a loner.



The news of her engagement came as a surprise to many, especially men who had eyes on her.



On Monday, December 5, DJ Cuppy known for her love for the colour pink took to Instagram to share photos of her man, Ryan and also confirm her engagement with the huge diamond ring which she wore on her middle finger.



"Soulmates are two people who bumped into one another and said, "There you are!" read Cuppy's caption to her post which has attracted congratulatory messages from well-wishers.



Earlier this year, Cuppy's younger sister, Temi Otedola was also engaged by singer Mr Eazi and years of dating.



Check out the photos of Cuppy and Ryan below:



















