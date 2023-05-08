DJ Breezy reveals secret to securing collaborations with top artistes

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian record producer, DJ Breezy in 2022 released 'Abonten' which features 5 heavyweight musicians- Black Sherif, Mugeez, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy and Smallgod.



Breezy's project earned him multiple nominations at the 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards. This, he noted, was a result of his hard work.



"I have put in the work, I am here to take my awards and go home...a lot of work went into the song," he disclosed said.



In an interview with Paula Amma Broni at the 24th VGMA, the hit maker detailed how artistes, including up-and-coming ones, can secure major collaboration in the industry.



Breezy admitted that his relationship with artistes enables him to easily partner with them. Likewise, they are able to get him on their project due to their work relationship.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, he narrated how he secured the collaborations on his song.



"These are the guys I work with, I work with these heavyweights. They are more like family, I think we have passed the level of friendship and clients. When I call they respond, when they call, I respond.



"The artiste who wants to feature another on his song must possess what it takes for that artiste to jump on the song. If you bring me a record to jump on it, I have to see myself on that record and that is what a lot of people mistake, it is not by force...just put in the work and go for the big artiste and if they like the song, they will jump on it," he explained.



When questioned about his service charge, the popular audio engineer declined putting an amount to his work.



"I don't know how much you will see as a lot but we will buy prepaid," he teased.



