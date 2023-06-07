DJ Azonto receives nomination at 2023 Global Music Awards South Africa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has been nominated for the Unsung Artiste of the Year at this year’s Global Music Awards South Africa.



The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker continues to make strides in his music career bagging nominations and winning awards over the past few months.



The Global Music Awards South Africa organized by Smart Focus Media seeks to honor thriving artiste on the African continent in various genres.



DJ Azonto, after being nominated expressed his joy for being recognized as one of the breakthrough artistes on the African continent and was hopeful of winning it.



“I have won more than 100 awards over the past few months and the nominations keep coming and I am delighted to receive this recognition from such an international music scheme,” he said in an interview.



The Amapiano sensation is expected to perform at the awards ceremony expected to be held later in the year.



DJ Azonto is currently promoting his new song “Bone Standing,” after his recent “One Prayer” collaboration with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win made waves.



In other related developments, DJ Azonto has been nominated at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, Ghana Music Awards Europe among many others.