DJ Azonto issues warning to Black Sherif over use of filthy language

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: GNA

Amapiano sensation, DJ Azonto has set Black Sherif a two-day deadline to apologize to Ghanaians for certain offensive and impolite lyrics in his "Shut Up" single.



In his freshly released "Shut Up" single, Black Sherif was heard uttering "Woni***," a terrible filthy language term that is widely regarded as rude and immoral.



DJ Azonto stated that Black Sherif's statements must be retracted and vowed to release a diss song if Blacko refused to apologise.



"If I were the one to use those words, I would be called insane. If it were Shatta Wale some people would have said worse things.



"There is no doubt that Black Sherif is the biggest international star in Ghana now and using this kind of lyrics impacts negatively on the youth. The lyrics don't speak well of his personality and I suggest he retracts it," DJ Azonto told Cindy Cash on Wontumi Radio.



DJ Azonto further stated that these types of songs do not contribute to the expansion of the music industry, particularly on a global scale and urged Charterhouse not to nominate the song for any award.



"Imagine Black Sherif singing these kinds of songs on a global stage as he represents Ghana. This is clearly not acceptable, and the song should not be aired on the radio until those words are included," DJ Azonto stated.



The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker is now promoting two songs, "Serwaa" and "You Go Explain Taya" which are making waves on radio as well as impressive streaming numbers.



