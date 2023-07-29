DJ Azonto features wife on new song 'Anita'

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Amapiano sensation, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as "DJ Azonto," has released another groundbreaking single featuring his wife, Anita Gucci.



After his "One Prayer" song went viral and dominated charts over the past few weeks, DJ Azonto is about to make headlines with this new banger titled "Anita."



Produced by Abochi, this controversial song has sent social media buzzing after Azonto rocked Ghanaians and Africa with his "Fa No Fom" single, which won him numerous awards.



On this project, DJ Azonto introduces his beloved wife, Mrs. Anita Arthur, a banker by profession and known in Showbiz as Anita Gucci, onto the music scene as they create a memorable duet.



Snippets of the song have already sent social media buzzing, with netizens praising the vocal prowess of DJ Azonto's wife, Anita Gucci.



DJ Azonto has had a number of ground-breaking hits this year, including "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Wagaashi," "Add Wale," "VGMA," Ampe, and "Enfa Bi Da," among many others.