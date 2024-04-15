DJ Azonto causes controversy with new 'Serwaa' song

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: GNA

Amapiano sensation and top Ghanaian performer DJ Azonto has dropped another groundbreaking hit song titled "Serwaa."



The social media backlash over Serwaa Amihere's leaked bedroom videos continues to dominate trends, especially with the issues set to be heard in the law courts.



DJ Azonto, who has been dropping back-to-back hits since the start of the year, has added his voice to the issue with a well-curated masterpiece titled "Serwaa,"



The song, which was released over the past few days, has garnered massive views across various social media platforms.



A video of DJ Azonto performing the song has gone viral, especially after the "Fa No Fom" hitmaker was seen eating Kenkey and fish on live radio.



The viral has been met with all kinds of criticism by social media users, but DJ Azonto seems to be having fun with his craft.



Video below:



