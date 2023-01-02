DJ Azonto adjudged students' favourite artiste at High School Hype TV awards

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: GNA

Sensational Amapiano artiste DJ Azonto has bagged another award at the 2022 High School Hype TV Awards.



The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker was honoured with "Students Favourite Artiste for the Year" at an awards ceremony held at the Osu Presby Hall.



DJ Azonto, who thrilled students with some astounding performances at the awards, was grateful to the organisers for the recognition.



"The high school students were part of making 'Fa No Fom' a household hit, and I want to thank them for their support, and I dedicate this award to them," he said.



He promised students more hit songs in 2023 as he readies some top collaborations.



This award happens to be DJ Azonto's seventh award in the 2022 calendar year, having already won Best African Spotlight Artiste (Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards), Song of the Year (Ghana DJ Awards) among others.