Music of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: DJ Asumadu, Contributor

DJ Asumadu out with new song 'Mmaasem'

play videoSingers, DJ Asumadu and Max Mannie

United States-based Ghanaian musician and songwriter, DJ Asumadu, has finally released a classic but expensive video for his latest song titled “Mmaasem”.



On this new project, DJ Asumadu features another amazing and talented Ghanaian singer, Max Mannie.



The expensive “Mmaasem” video was directed by Rawlinks Films in some coded locations in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The banging mid-tempo Afro-beats track produced by Joe Kole talks about the reality of life and how some men waste their energy and resources on chasing women.



DJ Asumadu is hopeful that ‘Mmaasem’ will address some of the challenges facing the youths in Ghana and beyond.



‘Mmaasem’ is available on all digital platforms.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter