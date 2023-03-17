DJ Andy Posh to thrill UK fans at GH@66 Independence Party Bash

Music of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Andy Posh, a celebrated Ghanaian DJ in the UK, is set to take the stage at the Ghana @ 66 Dance Party event in on March 18th at Colview Community Center in Swindon. With his unique blend of Afrobeat, Highlife and Hip-hop non-stop hit compilations, Andy Posh is sure to thrill audiences with his infectious beats and dynamic stage presence.



Currently living in the UK with wife and children, Andy Posh is surrounded by the music of his Ghanaian heritage. His love for music began at a young age, and he soon began exploring different genres and styles.



Inspired by the diverse forms of music, Andy Posh began to develop his own unique sound, blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary beats that speak to the experiences of young people in the diaspora.



Andy Posh's talent and passion for disc jockeying quickly caught the attention of industry insiders, and he soon began performing at clubs and events across the UK. His infectious beats and dynamic stage presence quickly earned him a devoted following, and he was soon being booked for major festivals and events.



Andy Posh's recent interview on BBC Wiltshire and BBC iPlayer has generated even more excitement around his craft, with fans eagerly anticipating his performance at Ghana @ 66 dance party event organized ATM Promotions and Ghanaian Community in Swindon.



In the interview, Andy Posh spoke about his Disc Jokeying and his journey as an entertainer, highlighting the importance of staying true to his Ghanaian roots while also embracing the UK Showbiz scene.



With his energetic and dynamic performances, Andy Posh has quickly become one of the most exciting icons in the UK entertainment scene. His DJ skills speaks to the experiences of young people in the diaspora, while also celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Ghana. With his talent, passion, and dedication, Andy Posh is poised to become one of the most influential voices in the global entertainment scene.



As he prepares to take the stage at the Ghana @ 66 dance party event, Andy Posh is eager to share his talent with the world and to continue representing the Ghanaian and diaspora communities through his art. With his infectious beats, catchy hooks, and dynamic stage presence, Andy Posh is sure to thrill audiences and cement his place as one of the most exciting entertainers in the UK Showbiz scene.



Also performing live at the Ghana, @66 Dance Party are other top Ghanaian artists like BlackKatGH, ThugOmega, MC Kwame Ofori-Kuragu among others.