Thursday, 26 November 2020

DJ Akel crowned Best Female DJ at 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Akel was the winner for the Best Female DJ of the Year 2020 at the Ghana DJ Awards. The event happened at the Silver Star Towers on the 22nd of November and was attended by lots of industry personalities in the entertainment sector.



In the category were DJ Nyce, Dj Prytty, DJ MJ, DJ Switch, The Mask DJ, DJ Jay Jay and in the end DJ Akel emerged the winner. She was a nominee for last year's event as well but wasn't able to win. Finally, this year was her chance and she grabbed it.



DJ Akel is known as Emmanuella Akelentugna Afulani by birth. She is a graduate of the University of Professional Studies. She has worked with A1 Radio in Bolgatanga, Onua Fm and 3Fm here in Accra. She also worked with Kwese Tv as a DJ for Home Run and Arena which were live tv shows.



Privately, she has played many other gigs as well.

