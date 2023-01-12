D-black marks 36th birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Avenue Musik, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in show business as D-black marked his 30th birthday on January 12, 2023.



The “Enjoyment Minister” who unveiled his new signed act, PaulNounmusik, yesterday at a media soirée at his newly birthed restaurant, La Mason in Accra, was sighted in a viral video being celebrated by his employees.



The business mogul took to his social media page (Instagram) declaring “ Thank you lord for adding another year to my life, grateful”, to mark his special day.



The “Vera” and “Persona Person” hitmaker started music management in 2012 in a small office at North Kaneshie in Accra. From there, he slowly grew and fathered special talents like Joey B, DJ Breezy, Sefa, Dee Money, and others.



The rapper is also credited with multiple awards, and albums and has widened his creative music career into covering entertainment events like Stonebwoy 2018 Bhim Concert at the Fantasy Dome.



He also owns other companies like Oasis Lounge, Club Onyx, Enjoyment Radio, Frosty Moon Rocks, Casablanca Lounge, and 12 Saints Merch.



