D’banj finally cleared of fraud, rape allegations by Police

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has been exonerated from allegations of rape and N-power fraud.



Documents obtained on Friday revealed that both the police and the anti-graft agency had concluded separate investigations, and had exonerated the artist.



An affidavit presented by Toheeb Lawal of Law Corridor, a law firm based in Abuja, before the District Court of Abuja, said the reports clearing the singer were submitted as exhibits A and B.



In 2020, D’banj was accused of rape, which eventually led the Inspector General of Police to order an investigation into the allegation.



The police report, dated November 14, 2023, with case number CR:3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/SEB/T.1/VOL 18/284, signed by ACP YY Abubakar of the Special Enquiry Bureau at the Force Criminal Investigations Department, said there were insufficient evidence to substantiate the claims made against D’banj.



It said, “The complainant, witnesses, and suspects made their statement. The investigation was extended to the Glee Hotel Lagos, where the staff on duty on the date of the alleged incident made their statement.



“The management and staff of the Glee Hotel averred that the first suspect was not seen in the hotel on the date of the alleged incident, nor was he given a spare key to gain access to any room in the hotel where the complainant lodged, and they have only one key to each room, which completely debunked the allegation of the complainant.



“The management of the hotel also held that it had no record to show that the complainant checked into the hotel as a guest on the alleged date, and she did not, at any time, raise an alarm, complain, or report any indecent assault or rape.”



It added, “There is no medical report on the victim to ascertain that she was raped. There are no adduced facts or corroborative evidence to substantiate the allegation of rape against the suspect. Prima facie offences of indecent assault, rape, and intimidation are not made out.



“However, the complainant, through her counsel, Ojoge, Omileye & Partners, submitted a later, dated July 17, 2020, to the DIG Force CID, to voluntarily withdraw the petition and discontinue the investigation.”



Meanwhile, the ICPC also affirmed that there was no evidence or basis to incriminate the singer regarding any fraudulent activities associated with the N-Power programme.



The clarification from the ICPC, dated November 29, 2023, and identified with document number ICPC/OPS/SDD/SPT.LG/31/23, stated, “The commission investigated issues of fraud in the administration of the N-POWER Scheme, where Mr Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo’s name came up. However, there was no prima facie case of fraud against him.



“Kindly be advised that Mr Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo is not under investigation with the Commission for any fraud-related offence,” the ICPC clearance partly read.