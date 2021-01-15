Entertainment of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

D Black talks about his lows in music

Popular Ghanaian hip-hop/ afrobeat artiste, D Black, has talked about his lows in the music industry, throughout his ten years of fame.



Interviewed by host, Kojo Manuel on the Y Disco Diaries which airs on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on Y107.9FM, he mentioned that he has had just a few lows and of course, lots of great times, however there is one low among the few that really got to him.



Prior to detailing on that, he stated that some of his lows have been losing his grandmother and his father. His biggest hit, according to him, is missing out on certain awards that he thought he was going to win like the 2013 VGMAs.



“I remember in 2013 when R2Bees topped the whole Ghana Music Awards. I went there with my madam. We entered the place, seven nominations. R2Bees had seven, they called all and R2Bees had six. EL had the last one. I’ll never forget that one. The 2013/14 VGMAs”, he said.



D Black confessed that it really got to him that he did not win in that year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards however, he understands that such things happen and so far, it has been an amazing ten years in the music industry.