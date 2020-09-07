D-Black paid GH¢ 5,000 to Dr UN for the award – Shatta Wale alleges

Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has claimed D Black paid GH¢ 5,000 to Dr Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN for the supposed UN/Kofi Annan Foundation award.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Gringo’ composer revealed D Black’s money was used to rent the venue (Alisa Hotel) where some public figures were given the fake awards.



Explaining why D Black should be blamed for the embarrassment, Shatta Wale said D-Black encouraged the man in question and provided him with ushers at the ceremony.



He stressed that D Black played a huge role to make the sham awards to these public figures successful.



Shatta Wale also alleged that all the people who received the award paid about GH¢ 1,000 after Dr UN claimed the plaque was being shipped from China.



The SM boss was resolute D Black planned with Dr UN to shame the people involved.



He stated that the politicians deserve the award but he cannot fathom why Ghanaian musicians like awards like that.



Shatta Wale repeatedly laughed at D Black in his live video on Facebook Sunday evening.



He advised people not to blame Sarkodie, rather D Black should be blamed.



Shatta Wale added that Dr UN is a musician and he paid all those who refused to help him back with the ‘fake award’.



