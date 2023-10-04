D-Black makes shocking revelations about Castro’s single ‘Seihor’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Ghanaian musician D-Black has revealed the backstory behind the hit single 'Seihor' by the late highlife musician, Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro.



According to his narration, the popular ‘Seihor’ song by Castro was meant to chide Charterhouse for denying him an award he felt he deserved.



He noted that Castro was extremely peeved after he was not able to emerge as the winner of an award during the Ghana Music Awards that is organized by the Charterhouse.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM which GhanaWeb monitored, D-Black recounted how Castro came up with the hit song ‘Seihor’ which was out of anger for not claiming an award.



“Castro started freestyling on the beat that was ‘Seihor’ but the song was a diss to Charterhouse; that’s Ghana Music awards. Because there was an award that he thought he deserved that he did not win,” he said.



“It was a song with Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata so he was angry about not winning the award. He asked me to do a song to diss Charterhouse but I told him we should make it normal then he eventually agreed.



"So we changed it from a diss song to a normal song. After we mixed it, Castro called and said this is going to be my first single and I will drop it on my birthday. Then it all got released around the same period,” D-Black narrated in an interview with Okay FM.



Watch the interview below





