D-Black explains why he is a lazy rapper

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in showbiz as D Black has said that he decided not to write good rap songs anymore because he has realized it does not pay that much.



According to D-Black who spoke with Abeiku Santana on the famous show “Atuu”, the days he worked hard writing good raps on his songs are over because, he couldn’t make enough money from his career but immediately he released his hit song “Vera” which has little rap verses, everything changed with his life.



“When I was rapping, I was broke. When I was doing my rap stuff I was getting the accolades, BET but I didn’t get money”. D-Black said when asked why he does not do good rap.



According to the business mogul, he has not stopped rap music but he is just trying to be ultra-commercial.



D-Black as known in the music industry has been criticized in the past decade by both his fans and music critics over his style of music.



Many have said that the kind of rap he does in his music does not befit someone known to be a Hip-Pop artiste. He has also been given the tag as the lazy rapper.



“I went to the BET with $800 and when I came back I was broke for a very long time. But when I wrote “Vera” and recorded “Vera” everything changed”, he stressed.

