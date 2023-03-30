D-Black crowns Sefa as the most respectful talent he's ever worked with

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 March 2023

D-Black, the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, has worked and groomed several young talents in the music industry. His record label has also exposed him to both male and female musicians, and according to him, his signee, Sefa, is one-of-a-kind.



The CEO, who doubles as a musician, explained that Sefa remained humble and respectful towards him ever since they started working together as a team.



Speaking in an interview on 3 Music, D-Black acknowledged Sefa's humility and dedication to work despite the fame.



"Sefa spent 5 years with me... I couldn't tell you anything negative... she is an introvert. When she comes on stage, she is a different person... Sefa has never, in the 5 years of knowing her, sent me a message without adding 'please' or 'thank you.' Never, till today. She goes like, 'Boss, please thank you," he detailed.



He also narrated how Sefa patiently worked under his label for 3 years before she recorded a breakthrough song.



Her time of waiting, however, witnessed some signees under the Black Avenue Muzik label exit the camp.



"Sefa's project took us three years to get her off the ground. The first was 'Marry Me' with Jupitar, you guys don't know about it and the second one was called 'Odo Yewu' and the third one called 'Pepper' with Bisa K'dei...the fourth song 'Sugar' was what made everybody gave her the attention she was waiting for. It was a process and that was like year two or year 3," he added.



