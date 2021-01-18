Entertainment of Monday, 18 January 2021

D-Black closes Oasis Lounge, cancels birthday party

Ghanaian businessman and musician, Desmond Blackmore, well known as D Black, has announced some changes made at one of his business ventures due to COVID-19.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik announced the temporal closure of Oasis Lounge.



He emphasized that management are putting in measures that will guarantee the safety of patrons in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.



Mr Blackmore also announced that his birthday party which was to take place on January 17 was also cancelled due to the closure of Oasis Lounge.



“Due to the rising cases of Covid, I’d like to announce that Oasis lounge is taking a short break to restructure operations to have patrons socialize more safely going forward."



"Due to this decision, my birthday party slated for 17th Jan will not be happening. Pls stay safe,” he wrote.





