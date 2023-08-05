Cynthia of Daughters of Glorious Jesus mesmerises Akufo-Addo with drumming skills

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: Razznews

The leader of legendary Gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cynthia Appiadu perfectly illustrated the adage, “What a man can do, a woman can do even better” with her magical drumming skills at the ‘Pat Thomas Highlife night’ concert at the Accra International Conference Centre [AICC] on Friday, August 4, 2023.



The event, which was held in honor of Ghanaian highlife legend Pat Thomas, featured performances by some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, including Pat Thomas, Kwabena Kwabena, Naa Agyemang, Okyeame Kwame, KK Fosu, Mark Anyim Yirenkyi and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



But it was Cynthia, the leader of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, who stole the show with her magical drumming skills. Cynthia, who is known for her powerful vocals, took the audience by surprise when she took to the drums and delivered a masterful performance.



Her drumming was so mesmerizing that it left even President Akufo-Addo speechless. Other dignitaries who were awed by her performance included former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, Alan Kyeremanten, and the Deputy Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey.



After the concert, patrons who spoke to Ghanaweekend were effusive in their praise of the legendary gospel singer’s drumming skills. They hailed her as one of the best drummers in Ghana.



Watch Cynthia’s magical performance below:



